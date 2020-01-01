About this product
Stress doesn't just change your mood, it affects your skin. Our Be Calm Hemp Body Lotion is formulated to treat sensitive, irritated skin. Let the soft, herbal notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Petitgrain, enhanced with the terpene linalool, soothe your senses, while mega-moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and Shea Butter nourish skin from head to toe with hempsational hydration. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.