About this product
Scent affects our reaction to everyone and everything around us. Take a deep breath. Our revitalizing Be Calm Inhalation Pouch treats your mind, body, and spirit to a zensational escape. Let the soft, herbal notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Petitgrain, enhanced with the terpene Linalool, free your mind as you breathe in the mood-boosting benefits all with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.