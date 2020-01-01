About this product
Need to cool down? Our Be Clear Hemp Body Lotion is the perfect remedy for dry skin and achy joints. Let the fresh, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass, enhanced with the terpene eucalyptol, stimulate sore muscles, while mega-moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and Jojoba Oil soothe dry, tired skin with hempsational hydration. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.