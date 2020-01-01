About this product
Reward yourself with a sweet indulgence. Our restorative Be Clear Hemp Sugar Scrub clears your senses with exhilarating hydration and exfoliation. Let the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass enhanced with the terpene eucalyptol improve clarity, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and sugar polish your skin to perfection. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.