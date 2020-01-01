About this product
A dab of refreshing aroma is the perfect eyeopener. Our invigorating Be Energized Roll On promotes a positive mood boost to jump start your day. Let the fresh, citrusy notes of Basil, Lime, and Bergamot enhanced with the terpene limonene renew your vitality to get up and go. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for an instant boost. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.