About this product
Zero-in on amazing aroma. Our revitalizing Be Focused Roll-On helps you stay alert when you're feeling sluggish. Let the crisp, aromatic notes of Rosemary, Mint, and Spearmint, enhanced with the terpene a-pinene, sharpen your senses to make you more mindful. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.