About this product
Don t worry, be happy. Our nourishing Be Refreshed Hemp Shower Bubble Bath slathers your skin with revitalizing relief. Let the sweet, fruity notes of Ylang Ylang, Hops, and Mandarin enhanced with the terpene humulene renew your spirit, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil surrounds your body with ahhmazing hydration from head to toe. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.