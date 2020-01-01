About this product
Deep, cleansing breaths help the body de-stress. Our enticing Be Refreshed Inhalation Pouch rejuvenates your mind, body, and spirit. Let the sweet, fruity notes of Ylang Ylang, Hops, and Mandarin, enhanced with the terpene Humulene, namaste bad thoughts away and help you achieve the mindfulness you crave. All with Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.