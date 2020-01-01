About this product
An on-the-spot, powerful mood-booster. Our uplifting Be Refreshed Roll-On delivers a dab of aromatic relief to reset your mood. Let the sweet, citrusy notes of Ylang Ylang, Hops, and Mandarin, enhanced with the terpene Humulene, inspire feelings of peace and tranquility. Keep in your desk, pocket, purse or car for an instant boost. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.