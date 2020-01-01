About this product
Everybody loves special attention. Our stimulating Be Sensual Hemp Bath Fizz treats your senses to precious you time. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene Nerolidol, evoke passion and well being, while healing Minerals and moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil soothe and smooth your body into silky submission so you can relax and connect. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.