Be Sensual 12oz Hemp Body Lotion

by Cannafloria Essentials

$24.00MSRP

About this product

Soft, supple skin is irresistible. Our decadent Be Sensual Hemp Body Lotion leaves you with firm, silky skin, ready to be touched. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene nerolidol, sedate your senses, while mega-moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and Apricot Oil deliver rich, repairing relief so you can relax and connect. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

“Cannafloria Essentials”, our new, on-trend brand infused with Hemp Cannabis. In an effort to promote global goodness, we have partnered with Mother Nature to make the world feel more beautiful! Our revolutionary product line contains inhalation beads, roll-ons, body lotions, hand creams, sugar scrubs, bath milks, mood mists and shower gels loaded with nourishing antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids from hemp cannabis! Hemp oil is the perfect cure-all for all skin types, it absorbs easily and won’t clog the pores. Our products are designed to bring you a boost of aroma to center your state of being any time of day - when you need a blissful moment the most! Cannafloria Essentials products contain THT ™ (Thera Hemp Terpenes), a proprietary blend of the best aromatic, wellness-promoting terpenes, derived from hemp cannabis and submerged in a body care line designed to invoke specific moods.