About this product
Turn heads with a heavenly aroma that's sinfully irresistible. Our enticing Be Sensual Hemp Mood Mist delivers a splash of tantalizing essential oils that attracts positive attention. Let the exotic, floral notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene Nerolidol, arouse the senses, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil and Hyaluronic Acid deliver a delicious dose of hydration to the skin. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.