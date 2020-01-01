 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Be Sensual 12oz Hemp Shower & Bubbles

by Cannafloria Essentials

Personal connections are all about the vibe. Our indulgent Be Sensual Hemp Shower Bubble Bath revitalizes your body to exude positivism. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium, enhanced with the terpene nerolidol, lift your spirits, while moisturizing Organic Hemp Seed Oil hydrates your body to look and feel its best from head to toe. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

“Cannafloria Essentials”, our new, on-trend brand infused with Hemp Cannabis. In an effort to promote global goodness, we have partnered with Mother Nature to make the world feel more beautiful! Our revolutionary product line contains inhalation beads, roll-ons, body lotions, hand creams, sugar scrubs, bath milks, mood mists and shower gels loaded with nourishing antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids from hemp cannabis! Hemp oil is the perfect cure-all for all skin types, it absorbs easily and won’t clog the pores. Our products are designed to bring you a boost of aroma to center your state of being any time of day - when you need a blissful moment the most! Cannafloria Essentials products contain THT ™ (Thera Hemp Terpenes), a proprietary blend of the best aromatic, wellness-promoting terpenes, derived from hemp cannabis and submerged in a body care line designed to invoke specific moods.