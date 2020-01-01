About this product
Lift your spirits with a heavenly scent. Our uplifting Be Soothed Roll-On revives vitality with a delicious dose of aromatic relief. Let the warm, aromatic notes of Ginger, Lemon, and Copaiba, enhanced with the terpene enhanced with the terpene b-caryophellene, soothe your senses with a touch of therapeutic relief. All with Hemp Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.