  5. ADD ON CANNAGAR SOLUTIONS PACKER TIPS FOR EXISTING PACKERS ALREADY PURCHASED

by Cannagar Solutions

Patent Pending Gen 2 Packer Tips specifically for Cannagar Solutions molds Modular design allowing you to use it for various cigar slot gauges. Just unscrew one size and replace with another. 22gauge packer tip is a modified shaft designed to fit the 22gauge mold. ******************************************* ******Requires purchase of our packer ******************************************* Full range of packing tips available with more sizes coming Shaft is roughly 5 1/2" with tip mounted Larger Shafts available soon for longer molds.

Our patent-pending anodized and Teflon® coated aluminum presses/molds for cigar & cannagar production are a disruptive innovation in the marketplace. Minimizing messy and time-consuming efforts while maximizing pressure tolerances, our user-friendly molds yield optimal results in a variety of size options.