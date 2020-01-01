About this product

Boveda knows 2-way humidity control for packages and containers. It’s well known in science that certain salts mixed with water will naturally regulate humidity. Boveda just patented the way that made it practical for packaging. Other packaging inserts either add moisture or remove moisture. Boveda does both, monitoring the RH (relative humidity) inside the container and regulating to the specific RH engineered into the Boveda. Boveda can solve your intermediate moisture need and maintain the ideal moisture content of the items inside your container. Boveda uses all FDA-compliant ingredients and won’t damage anything through direct contact. The life of any Boveda depends how much moisture it releases, which will vary based on climate and container. You’ll know it’s time to replace Boveda when it’s no longer pliable. It’s impossible for Boveda to over-humidify beyond the RH on the pack. That’s why our usage instructions talk about minimums, not maximums. There’s no such thing as using “too much”. More than the minimum will just last longer. Boveda is zero activation or maintenance. Boveda doesn’t need to be activated or maintained. Once the Boveda pack becomes rigid, it’s out of water and needs to be replaced. This could mean weeks to years, depending on the package or container, how much the container is opened/closed and the ambient environment. Yeah, it’s really that simple. Only Boveda’s patented technology adds or removes humidity as conditions require to maintain the right moisture content of cannabis. That means a better experience and no weight lost to evaporation. The right moisture content of cannabis maximizes the color, taste, aroma and efficacy while stabilizing the weight. Learn more about our technology. Intended Usage: Boveda is ideal for storing and curing (aging) cannabis that has already been dried. While Boveda is effective in moisture removal, the standard method of hanging in a dry environment is most effective. When you feel the plant is close to the intended moisture content for curing, Boveda will do the fine tuning for perfect long term storage. Grow it, dry it, package it with Boveda. You get perfect long term curing for the best possible cannabis.While 3rd party testing has determined the ideal storage humidity at 59-63% RH based on maximizing color, aroma and flavor, we offer a variety of RH levels to suit individual preference.