 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Cannagar Solutions Skewers 6 inch 100-pack

Cannagar Solutions Skewers 6 inch 100-pack

by Cannagar Solutions

Write a review
Cannagar Solutions Other Miscellaneous Cannagar Solutions Skewers 6 inch 100-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(1) Ask a question Skewers have been designed and guaranteed to work with Cannagar Solutions molds. Small Package is 100 skewers Short Skewers pkg are 6" in length (great for 3.5" cigar molds) Normal Skewers pkg are 8" in length (great for 5", 6" & 7" cigar Molds) Large Package of 300 skewers at 7" length (great for 5" & 6" molds) These skewers do not fit the 18g single mold. You can order on Amazon the following product: Gmark Premium 4" Kokeshi Toothpicks Skewers 500ct (2 Packs of 250) GM1034

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannagar Solutions Logo
Our patent-pending anodized and Teflon® coated aluminum presses/molds for cigar & cannagar production are a disruptive innovation in the marketplace. Minimizing messy and time-consuming efforts while maximizing pressure tolerances, our user-friendly molds yield optimal results in a variety of size options.