**** This is for expansion of an existing mold. You need a mold before purchasing an insert **** ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Patent Pending high quality aluminum inserts for our presses / molds. Anodized and Teflon® coated. Super tight tolerances to minimize any additional cleanup work before finishing your cigar. Select ring sizes to match your mold. You can purchase as many inserts as you like. Modular design to expand this mold by adding inserts. 1/8" skewer holes that do not extend out of the mold. This allows for smaller skewers and also allows for packing in material without the skewers having to hang out. Stand the mold up on your workbench load it up. 22g Insert with 7 slots is 3.5" 26g Insert with 6 slots is 5" 32g Insert with 6 slots is 5" 40g Insert with 5 slots is 5"