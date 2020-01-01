 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blue Dream Pre-rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Blue Dream Pre-rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Space Weed by CannaGenesis

About this product

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Space Weed is the most unique product on the market! Space Weed is what we call, "Live Resin Flower." Space Weed showcases the ground breaking Flash Frozen Cured technology that was developed by CannaGenesis. Thanks to our patent pending technology we are able to deliver the most unique and highest quality flower on the market. With exceptional terpene retention, minimal H20, and incredible smoothness our bud is like no other. CannaGenesis is an I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor making history in Washington State and beyond. Developing technology, processes, and brands that celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Focus on sustainable organic greenhouse growing and product innovations. Currently selling across Washington State retail, and expanding into multiple states via partnerships and licensing deals. Clean Green Certified.