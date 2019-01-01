 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Nightmare Space Cones | Flash Frozen Cured

Blue Nightmare Space Cones | Flash Frozen Cured

by Space Weed

Write a review
Space Weed Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Nightmare Space Cones | Flash Frozen Cured

About this product

Blue Nightmare Space Cones | Flash Frozen Cured by Space Weed

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Nightmare

Blue Nightmare

Blue Nightmare, bred by RNM Flowers, is a resinous, berry-flavored hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Tahoe OG. From the Tahoe OG indica, Blue Nightmare inherits a thick bud structure and a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes that promises intense euphoria and creativity. Blue Nightmare maintains the famous blueberry aroma of its Blue Dream parent, along with many of its widely cherished happy and relaxing effects.

About this brand

Space Weed Logo
Space Weed is the most unique product on the market! Space Weed is what we call, "Live Resin Flower." Space Weed showcases the ground breaking Flash Frozen Cured technology that was developed by CannaGenesis. Thanks to our patent pending technology we are able to deliver the most unique and highest quality flower on the market. With exceptional terpene retention, minimal H20, and incredible smoothness our bud is like no other. CannaGenesis is an I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor making history in Washington State and beyond. Developing technology, processes, and brands that celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Focus on sustainable organic greenhouse growing and product innovations. Currently selling across Washington State retail, and expanding into multiple states via partnerships and licensing deals. Clean Green Certified.