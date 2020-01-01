About this product
Dutch Treat is said to be an 80% Indica-Dominant hybrid commonly found in Amsterdam coffee shops. While its genetic origins may be in dispute, there is little doubt this hungry strain, which smells and tastes of citrus, pine and eucalyptus, delivers a nearly-instant, highly-euphoric and contented head high followed by a calming physical numbness ideal for the end of a hard day.
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.