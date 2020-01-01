 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Space Weed by CannaGenesis

About this product

Dutch Treat is said to be an 80% Indica-Dominant hybrid commonly found in Amsterdam coffee shops. While its genetic origins may be in dispute, there is little doubt this hungry strain, which smells and tastes of citrus, pine and eucalyptus, delivers a nearly-instant, highly-euphoric and contented head high followed by a calming physical numbness ideal for the end of a hard day.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Space Weed is the most unique product on the market! Space Weed is what we call, "Live Resin Flower." Space Weed showcases the ground breaking Flash Frozen Cured technology that was developed by CannaGenesis. Thanks to our patent pending technology we are able to deliver the most unique and highest quality flower on the market. With exceptional terpene retention, minimal H20, and incredible smoothness our bud is like no other. CannaGenesis is an I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor making history in Washington State and beyond. Developing technology, processes, and brands that celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Focus on sustainable organic greenhouse growing and product innovations. Currently selling across Washington State retail, and expanding into multiple states via partnerships and licensing deals. Clean Green Certified.