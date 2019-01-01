 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

Space Weed is the most unique product on the market! Space Weed is what we call, "Live Resin Flower." Space Weed showcases the ground breaking Flash Frozen Cured technology that was developed by CannaGenesis. Thanks to our patent pending technology we are able to deliver the most unique and highest quality flower on the market. With exceptional terpene retention, minimal H20, and incredible smoothness our bud is like no other. CannaGenesis is an I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor making history in Washington State and beyond. Developing technology, processes, and brands that celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Focus on sustainable organic greenhouse growing and product innovations. Currently selling across Washington State retail, and expanding into multiple states via partnerships and licensing deals. Clean Green Certified.