Space Cones

by Space Weed

About this product

Immediately after harvest, the flower is freshly frozen until the water molecules reach a solid state, then those molecules are quickly converted into a gaseous state and removed through a process called sublimation. This is a patent pending method we employ that eliminates over 80% of the water weight, producing 50% or more volume of cannabis. Normally this is achieved by hang drying the product for several months, but by freezing the product immediately after harvest, the buds are preserved exactly how they were on the plant. This means less terpene content is lost while the product is being cured, it also means a longer shelf life and better shelf appeal. The final cured product has the consistency of compressed cotton candy, due to the lower level of water content one gram of Space Weed looks like nearly two grams of normally cured weed.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Space Weed is the most unique product on the market! Space Weed is what we call, "Live Resin Flower." Space Weed showcases the ground breaking Flash Frozen Cured technology that was developed by CannaGenesis. Thanks to our patent pending technology we are able to deliver the most unique and highest quality flower on the market. With exceptional terpene retention, minimal H20, and incredible smoothness our bud is like no other. CannaGenesis is an I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor making history in Washington State and beyond. Developing technology, processes, and brands that celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Focus on sustainable organic greenhouse growing and product innovations. Currently selling across Washington State retail, and expanding into multiple states via partnerships and licensing deals. Clean Green Certified.