 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. King Kong Trooper Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

King Kong Trooper Live Resin 1g

by Cannalicious

Write a review
Cannalicious Concentrates Solvent King Kong Trooper Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

King Kong

King Kong

King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong may offer uplifting and focused effects to be enjoyed any time of the day.

About this brand

Cannalicious Logo
Michigan only.