1:1 (THC:CBD) Distillate Dart 1.0g

by Cannalicious Labs

Cannalicious Labs Concentrates Solvent 1:1 (THC:CBD) Distillate Dart 1.0g

The Entourage Effect is when cannabinoids work synergistically with one another to modulate the overall therapeutic benefits of the plant. We take pure distillate and add in CBD for a 1:1 ratio. 1:1 is often referred to as the "golden ratio." Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.

Cannalicious Labs Logo
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

