The Entourage Effect is when cannabinoids work synergistically with one another to modulate the overall therapeutic benefits of the plant. We take pure distillate and add in CBD for a 1:1 ratio. 1:1 is often referred to as the "golden ratio." Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.