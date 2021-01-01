 Loading…

Raw Distillate Dart 1.0g

by Cannalicious Labs

About this product

Raw distillate is our pure and potent distillate with no added terpenes for flavor. Raw distillate is a perfect option for those who like to make their own, easily dosed infused treats. The THC is already activated and does not require any further decarboxilation. (conversion of THCa ->THC using heat) Save yourself time and the mess that comes with making infused butter or oil.

About this brand

Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

