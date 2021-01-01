About this product
We have taken our already great product, RSO, and added CBD, CBN, and a deliciously sweet terpene profile designed specifically for those needing a full night's sleep. CBN is known for its sedative properties. The effects are mild when CBN is by itself, but heightened when the cannabinoid is paired with THC. CBN is a daughter product of THC that is created as the THC molecule metabolizes.
Cannalicious Labs
