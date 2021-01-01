 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Traverse City Cherry Distillate Dart 1.0g

Traverse City Cherry Distillate Dart 1.0g

by Cannalicious Labs

Traverse City Cherry Distillate Dart 1.0g

About this product

Earthy, berry, sweet, and sour. What says “Pure Michigan” more than the sweet taste of a Traverse City Cherry?!🍒 This smooth and delicious hybrid distillate is infused with a mix of terpenes from Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison strains. Rich in Myrcene, Alpha- Pinene, and Ocimene, TCC promotes a creative focused effect that keeps you smiling all day. Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.

About this brand

Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

