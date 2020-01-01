 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 5ML Polystyrene Containers for 1 Gram

5ML Polystyrene Containers for 1 Gram

by Cannaline

Write a review
Cannaline Storage Concentrate Storage 5ML Polystyrene Containers for 1 Gram

Similar items

Show all

About this product

5ML Polystyrene Containers for 1 Gram. Dimensions: .55″ Height, With a Diameter of 1.02″. Available in: clear or solid black. Available lids: Clear No Print, No State Specific “Best Practices”,and California State Code Print. Clear or White Lids Available for No State Specific “Best Practices Print”, and California State Code Print.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannaline Logo
Since 2009, Cannaline has been supplying the medical cannabis industry with the highest quality marijuana packaging for both flower and concentrates.We take pride in our products and have spent years perfecting them. Our staff has extensive industry knowledge that will help make choosing the right packaging option easy for you. Please call us with any questions or to discuss your project, we look forward to talking with you.