Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area
by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
A durable cast metal heat sealer, not a cheaply made plastic model. Designed to hold up in a production environment. Seals in one easy step and and works great with all of our bags. Power: 110V/60hz. Length: 8 inches/200mm. Sealing time 0-2 seconds depending on heat setting. When we tested at a mid-range setting, our largest bag sealed in less than a second. Features: Low power consumption, adjustable heat settings, ready indicator light with an 8″ long sealing element. The compact design makes it easy to store when not in use. 2 extra heating elements and instruction manual are included in box.
Be the first to review this product.