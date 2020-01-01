 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Cannaline

A durable cast metal heat sealer, not a cheaply made plastic model. Designed to hold up in a production environment. Seals in one easy step and and works great with all of our bags. Power: 110V/60hz. Length: 8 inches/200mm. Sealing time 0-2 seconds depending on heat setting. When we tested at a mid-range setting, our largest bag sealed in less than a second. Features: Low power consumption, adjustable heat settings, ready indicator light with an 8″ long sealing element. The compact design makes it easy to store when not in use. 2 extra heating elements and instruction manual are included in box.

Since 2009, Cannaline has been supplying the medical cannabis industry with the highest quality marijuana packaging for both flower and concentrates.We take pride in our products and have spent years perfecting them. Our staff has extensive industry knowledge that will help make choosing the right packaging option easy for you. Please call us with any questions or to discuss your project, we look forward to talking with you.