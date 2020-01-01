Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area
by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Food Grade, Airtight Pouch with Resealable Zipper, Tear Notch & Heat Seal Area. The Plain Bag Features a Solid White Back, with a Clear Front and a Foil Interior. Best Practice Bags are Solid White on the Back, with a Clear Front and Foil Interior. Available with Generic ‘Best Practice’ or State Specific Print. Washington 502 Bags come with a Washington 502 Recreational Use Print. Black Bags Have a Clear Front, and a Foil Interior. Solid Black Bags Have no Writing. Black California Bags Have the CA Best Practices Print on One Side, and a Strain Indicator / Re-Writable Section on the Other.
Be the first to review this product.