Tired of using creepy looking, low clarity, medical syringes for your oil? Cannaline has the answer! We've designed and manufactured a crystal clear syringe that is discreet and easily holds up to 1.25 grams of oil (1 gram shown in picture). They are packaged with a medical grade Luer lock closure to assure a leak proof seal, and a full displacement plunger to get every last drop of precious oil out of the syringe. The syringe is 10MM in diameter, the same as a standard vape oil cartridges, which makes it easy for customers to relate the amount of oil inside. You also have the option of purchasing our syringes with an industrial strength 14 gauge stainless steel needle, bag or blister packaging. We can also supply custom printed blister cards and bags, as well as custom print on the syringe barrel. Size: 2.43″ closed/3.27″ max open – .42″ barrel diameter. All sizes w/o needle. Needle adds 1.03″ to overall length