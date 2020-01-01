 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Concentrate Oil Syringe

Concentrate Oil Syringe

by Cannaline

Write a review
Cannaline Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Concentrate Oil Syringe

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tired of using creepy looking, low clarity, medical syringes for your oil? Cannaline has the answer! We've designed and manufactured a crystal clear syringe that is discreet and easily holds up to 1.25 grams of oil (1 gram shown in picture). They are packaged with a medical grade Luer lock closure to assure a leak proof seal, and a full displacement plunger to get every last drop of precious oil out of the syringe. The syringe is 10MM in diameter, the same as a standard vape oil cartridges, which makes it easy for customers to relate the amount of oil inside. You also have the option of purchasing our syringes with an industrial strength 14 gauge stainless steel needle, bag or blister packaging. We can also supply custom printed blister cards and bags, as well as custom print on the syringe barrel. Size: 2.43″ closed/3.27″ max open – .42″ barrel diameter. All sizes w/o needle. Needle adds 1.03″ to overall length

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannaline Logo
Since 2009, Cannaline has been supplying the medical cannabis industry with the highest quality marijuana packaging for both flower and concentrates.We take pride in our products and have spent years perfecting them. Our staff has extensive industry knowledge that will help make choosing the right packaging option easy for you. Please call us with any questions or to discuss your project, we look forward to talking with you.