Cheese Quake Shatter - .5g

by CannAmerica

CannAmerica Concentrates Solvent Cheese Quake Shatter - .5g

About this product

Cheese Quake Shatter - .5g by CannAmerica

About this strain

Cheese Quake

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

About this brand

CannAmerica Logo
CannAmerica offers licensed and regulated cannabis businesses around the world the opportunity to manufacture and distribute quality products under the CannAmerica branding and logo with proprietary food products, IP, packaging solutions, and trade secrets for creating high quality oil.” Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO