 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cuvee Shatter - .5g

Cuvee Shatter - .5g

by CannAmerica

Write a review
CannAmerica Concentrates Solvent Cuvee Shatter - .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cuvee Shatter - .5g by CannAmerica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cuvee

Cuvee

A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.

About this brand

CannAmerica Logo
CannAmerica offers licensed and regulated cannabis businesses around the world the opportunity to manufacture and distribute quality products under the CannAmerica branding and logo with proprietary food products, IP, packaging solutions, and trade secrets for creating high quality oil.” Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO