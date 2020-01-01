Cuvee Shatter - .5g
by CannAmericaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cuvee Shatter - .5g by CannAmerica
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cuvee
A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.