 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Killer Grape Shatter - .5g

Killer Grape Shatter - .5g

by CannAmerica

Write a review
CannAmerica Concentrates Solvent Killer Grape Shatter - .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Killer Grape Shatter - .5g by CannAmerica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Killer Grape

Killer Grape

A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.

About this brand

CannAmerica Logo
CannAmerica offers licensed and regulated cannabis businesses around the world the opportunity to manufacture and distribute quality products under the CannAmerica branding and logo with proprietary food products, IP, packaging solutions, and trade secrets for creating high quality oil.” Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO