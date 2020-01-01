 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Plushberry Shatter - .5g

by CannAmerica

Plushberry Shatter - .5g

About this product

Plushberry Shatter - .5g by CannAmerica

About this strain

Plushberry

Plushberry
Terpenes
  Pinene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

About this brand

CannAmerica offers licensed and regulated cannabis businesses around the world the opportunity to manufacture and distribute quality products under the CannAmerica branding and logo with proprietary food products, IP, packaging solutions, and trade secrets for creating high quality oil." Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO