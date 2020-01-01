 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Space Dawg Wax - 1g

Space Dawg Wax - 1g

by CannAmerica

Write a review
CannAmerica Concentrates Solvent Space Dawg Wax - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Space Dawg Wax - 1g by CannAmerica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Space Dawg

Space Dawg

Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.

About this brand

CannAmerica Logo
CannAmerica offers licensed and regulated cannabis businesses around the world the opportunity to manufacture and distribute quality products under the CannAmerica branding and logo with proprietary food products, IP, packaging solutions, and trade secrets for creating high quality oil.” Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO