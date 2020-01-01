About this product
The Flav Wax - 1g by CannAmerica
About this strain
The Flav
The Flav combines the oily, thick rich fruity taste of Romulan with the cherry goodness of Space Queen. It's a 40/60 sativa/indica hybrid that provides a heavy yield and was included in High Times' Top 10 of 2008.
About this brand
CannAmerica
CannAmerica offers licensed and regulated cannabis businesses around the world the opportunity to manufacture and distribute quality products under the CannAmerica branding and logo with proprietary food products, IP, packaging solutions, and trade secrets for creating high quality oil.” Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO