Cannananda is the joint effort between two Oregon-based, Kundalini-trained brothers to ethically grow and extract cannabis of exceptional quality and medicinal properties. Eschewing harmful farming practices prevalent in this industry, Kevin and Jim Fisher infuse every step of the process with loving commitment to the land and consumer. This results in a diversity of cannabis products for unique purposes, carefully crafted to inspire, expand, enlighten and uplift on journeys to healing and wellness. Cannananda is an Oregon licensed, recreational processor through the OLCC.Kevin As main extraction technician, Kevin is Cannananda’s resident engineer. What makes his work a natural fit is how much he believes in the product and creating medicine for real healing. Working in the lab heightens Kevin’s understanding of how cannabis’s different molecules change throughout the stages of extraction so he can better manage the process and end result. He is both scientist and environmental guru, creating unadulterated products responsibly with the most advanced equipment. Kevin experienced firsthand how plant medicine can integrate with other pursuits and passions, such as yoga, to support a dynamic lifestyle. Sharing this tool in a useful way is his mission. You can find him on the farm or in the lab most of the time, but if not, he is most likely playing guitar or hanging out in the forest. Jim Growing up on a 500-acre apple farm in upstate New York set the tone for Jim’s role in managing the farm. A descendant of a long line of farmers, Jim feels indebted to them for passing on how to responsibly work with the earth. Outside of farming, Jim is a certified Kundalini yoga instructor. Integrating both, Jim focuses on keeping the plants happy so they produce quality medicine, maintaining a spirit of care and gentleness throughout. Jim brings highly specialized knowledge to his position, ranging from ability to identify unique strain attributes and how their potency interacts with terpene production and understanding how the quality of a plant’s resin content is ideal for different extraction methods. Of particular value to consumers is Jim’s understanding of how different strains effect users based on the hybridization of indica and sativa. This lends to regulating the potency and ratio of the THC to CBD to create the desired effect for both medical and recreational users. He likes helping people, plays drums and percussion with several bands around town, and really enjoys the flavor of pine.