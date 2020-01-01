 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
2:1 Gold Rub w/ Menthol 75mg 30ml

by Cannariginals

Cannariginals Topicals Balms 2:1 Gold Rub w/ Menthol 75mg 30ml

About this product

Our Gold Rub with menthol offers an additional soothing element to our dual-patented formula and delivery system. An all-natural alternative to soothing aches and discomfort, this mentholated version gives an extra cooling sensation for maximum relief, from the surface of the skin deep into the joints and tissues where you need it most. 27,900mg Emu Oil, 50mg CBD, 25mg THC

About this brand

Welcome to the new look of Cannariginals. As one of the early pioneers in California’s Medical Marijuana community, Cannariginals built a statewide reputation as a company that consistently brings quality and best of class products in the infused product niche. We have rebranded with an exciting new look guaranteed to grab the attention of retailers and consumers alike. Our current product lineup includes the same unique, patented, and award-winning formulations that allowed Cannariginals to enjoy a market share in the CA market of over 32% prior to the passage of CA Prop 64 in 2016. We have a new look, lower pricing, and the same amazing products. Now is the time to place your order and feel the confidence of knowing you are offering your customers the best this market has to offer.