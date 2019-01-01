About this product

Cannariginals Gold Rub is truly the “gold standard” in cannabis wellness topical products. By combining cannabinoids into our original Emu oil base formula, our Gold Rub will bring relief to the joints and tissues that need it most, deep beneath the skin. Why Emu Oil? Emu oil is naturally anti-fungal and antimicrobial, and naturally boosts collagen production (nature’s Botox). Because of this, it is extremely effective in wound care as well as common skin conditions like eczema. Emu Oil as a transdermal delivery system maximizes the bioavailability of the cannabinoids in our products. Other topical products use coconut or olive oil in their formulas: these oils are not transdermal, and only penetrate 1-2 layers of the dermis when applied topically. Becuasee of it's unique fatty acid profile, emu oil penetrates 7-8 layers deep, carrying the cannabinoids along with it for faster, longer-lasting relief than other topical products in the market. This is why Cannariginals' products are able to reach the tendons, ligaments, and tissue deep beneath the skin and bring relief quickly #LiveWithRelief