 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Mystic Mango Elixir

Mystic Mango Elixir

by Cannariginals

Write a review
Cannariginals Concentrates Ingestible Mystic Mango Elixir

$130.00MSRP

About this product

Our #1 elixir, Mystic Mango continues our tradition of bringing high quality, non-psychoactive wellness products to the cannabis market. Made with the finest Emu oil available, this anti-inflammatory cannabis-infused tincture provides relief for a wide variety of conditions. Plus, it tastes great!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannariginals Logo
Cannariginals’ patented formula was created to make a difference in the lives of people in pain. When we realized how effective emu oil can be when combined with cannabinoids, we realized that we’d discovered something truly special. Years later, the medical communities and customers that we serve have told us over and over again- Cannariginals actually works. Our wellness products are infused with AEA-Certified Ultra Clear Emu Oil and the highest quality full-spectrum THC & CBD available. Our unique patented emu oil formulas create the highest bioavailability of any cannabis wellness product on the market.