About this product
Our #1 elixir, Mystic Mango continues our tradition of bringing high quality, non-psychoactive wellness products to the cannabis market. Made with the finest Emu oil available, this anti-inflammatory cannabis-infused tincture provides relief for a wide variety of conditions. Plus, it tastes great!
About this brand
Cannariginals
Cannariginals’ patented formula was created to make a difference in the lives of people in pain. When we realized how effective emu oil can be when combined with cannabinoids, we realized that we’d discovered something truly special. Years later, the medical communities and customers that we serve have told us over and over again- Cannariginals actually works. Our wellness products are infused with AEA-Certified Ultra Clear Emu Oil and the highest quality full-spectrum THC & CBD available. Our unique patented emu oil formulas create the highest bioavailability of any cannabis wellness product on the market.