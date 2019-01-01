 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies

by CANNAROO

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Infused Gummies 10mg of CBD per Gummy. 300mg Per Bottle. Delicious Gummy Bears Made in USA Gentle Edibles

About this brand

CannaRoo CBD produces pure, potent and powerful CBD & CBD Oil Products. Organic, Non-GMO, CO2 extracted and made in USA at a FDA compliant GMP approved facility. CannaRoo offers CBD Oils, CBD Creams, CBD Vapes, CBD for Pets, and CBD Softgels with more to come! Our fan favorite is the 1500 mg CBD Oil in delicious palatable flavors like Key Lime, Lemon Lime, and Peppermint. Wholesale / Bulk discounts available. Distributors welcome.