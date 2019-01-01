 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oil Softgels 750 mg

by CANNAROO

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Gentle CBD softgels packed with 25mg of Pure CBD Isolate. This amazing Pure CBD comes in a softgel for a pleasant experience. Gentle on the stomach, soothing muscles and easing pain away in just a serving per day. For best results use daily. Great for inflammation, joint pain, arthritis, muscle aches, and more! Use daily for maximum results. 25 mg of CBD Clear Softgel for easy digestion Gentle on the stomach No THC, Non-Psychoactive Third-party Lab tested THE PRODUCT: Cannaroo’s CBD used in the softgels is obtained from hemp plants that are farmed in the rich, fertile soils of Kentucky. The facility where the products are produced and bottled is GMP certified by FDA. CBD Hemp Products have gained fame over the past few years as it is slowly introduced and provided notable health improvements to thousands of consumers across the world. Many CBD users claim it has helped with depression, improves their sleep, provided relief from psoriasis, reduced their high blood pressure, decreased seizures, improved their diabetic disease and reduced various levels of pain. CBD Oil has received high notoriety over the notable evidence on the miraculous impact it has had on Charlotte Figi’s life. This little girl’s quality of life was drastically improved, if not saved, from the benefits that could only be associated from the use of CBD oil. (do a google search for Ted Talk on Charlottes use of CBD Oil).

About this brand

CannaRoo CBD produces pure, potent and powerful CBD & CBD Oil Products. Organic, Non-GMO, CO2 extracted and made in USA at a FDA compliant GMP approved facility. CannaRoo offers CBD Oils, CBD Creams, CBD Vapes, CBD for Pets, and CBD Softgels with more to come! Our fan favorite is the 1500 mg CBD Oil in delicious palatable flavors like Key Lime, Lemon Lime, and Peppermint. Wholesale / Bulk discounts available. Distributors welcome.