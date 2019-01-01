 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Vape 300 mg – Unflavored

CBD Vape 300 mg – Unflavored

by CANNAROO

$55.00MSRP

About this product

CBD Vape 300 mg – Unflavored Cannaroo CBD 300 mg Vape. Looks Great, Tastes Great, Feels Great! 300 MG CBD per bottle All Natural Non-GMO No Pesticides or Chemicals Non-Psychoactive Made in USA Unflavored - so you can add to your favorite Vapes! Our CBD vape oil is a concentrated Cannabidiol in a liquid form, which is heated and inhaled through an E-Cigarette, Vape Pen, or Vaporizer. Our CBD Vape is 100% hemp-derived from a FDA approved GMP facility, organic, non-gmo, no pesticides, no chemicals, made in USA and produces no psychoactive effects. Less than .3% THC in accordance with hemp research facility laws.

About this brand

CannaRoo CBD produces pure, potent and powerful CBD & CBD Oil Products. Organic, Non-GMO, CO2 extracted and made in USA at a FDA compliant GMP approved facility. CannaRoo offers CBD Oils, CBD Creams, CBD Vapes, CBD for Pets, and CBD Softgels with more to come! Our fan favorite is the 1500 mg CBD Oil in delicious palatable flavors like Key Lime, Lemon Lime, and Peppermint. Wholesale / Bulk discounts available. Distributors welcome.