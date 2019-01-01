About this product

CBD Vape 300 mg – Unflavored Cannaroo CBD 300 mg Vape. Looks Great, Tastes Great, Feels Great! 300 MG CBD per bottle All Natural Non-GMO No Pesticides or Chemicals Non-Psychoactive Made in USA Unflavored - so you can add to your favorite Vapes! Our CBD vape oil is a concentrated Cannabidiol in a liquid form, which is heated and inhaled through an E-Cigarette, Vape Pen, or Vaporizer. Our CBD Vape is 100% hemp-derived from a FDA approved GMP facility, organic, non-gmo, no pesticides, no chemicals, made in USA and produces no psychoactive effects. Less than .3% THC in accordance with hemp research facility laws.