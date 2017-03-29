Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Perfect for regular smokers who need more room for their cannabis or regularly change their weed types. The glasses offer plenty of room for up to two types of weed or double the room, if you only want to store one type.
on March 29th, 2017
High quality craftsmanship, perfect for storage and still looks classy anywhere you put it in your home. The humidity control is super helpful for keeping your bud fresh. Great product, High Five