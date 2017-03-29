 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CANNASEUR® One Weed Container – Walnut with Two Glasses

by Cannaseur®

About this product

Perfect for regular smokers who need more room for their cannabis or regularly change their weed types. The glasses offer plenty of room for up to two types of weed or double the room, if you only want to store one type.

1 customer review

HerbandRepeat

High quality craftsmanship, perfect for storage and still looks classy anywhere you put it in your home. The humidity control is super helpful for keeping your bud fresh. Great product, High Five

About this brand

Cannaseur® is a premium brand focused on building beautiful cannabis storage solutions. Our German-designed humidors are handcrafted out of the highest quality lumber sourced from responsibly managed forests. The patented two-way humidity system within our humidors maintains the ideal humidity, keeping your buds fresh and preserving the taste.