Hybrid

Dragon OG

by CannaSol Farms

About this product

About this strain

Dragon OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.  

About this brand

CannaSol Farms is the trusted leader in sustainably farmed, finely cured cannabis. We work with nature to harness the intense Okanogan sun, draw water from our natural aquifer, and locally source organic nutrients to grow dozens of our exclusive strains. Our commitment to a low-carbon footprint while using no harmful inputs to produce premier artisan cannabis is why informed consumers ask for CannaSol by name. We don’t manufacture marijuana. We farm cannabis.