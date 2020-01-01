 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 0.75g
Sativa

Lemon Meringue Pre-Roll 0.75g

by CannaSol Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

CannaSol Farms Logo
CannaSol Farms is the trusted leader in sustainably farmed, finely cured cannabis. We work with nature to harness the intense Okanogan sun, draw water from our natural aquifer, and locally source organic nutrients to grow dozens of our exclusive strains. Our commitment to a low-carbon footprint while using no harmful inputs to produce premier artisan cannabis is why informed consumers ask for CannaSol by name. We don’t manufacture marijuana. We farm cannabis.