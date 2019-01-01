 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CannaSol Farms

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

CannaSol Farms is the trusted leader in sustainably farmed, finely cured cannabis. We work with nature to harness the intense Okanogan sun, draw water from our natural aquifer, and locally source organic nutrients to grow dozens of our exclusive strains. Our commitment to a low-carbon footprint while using no harmful inputs to produce premier artisan cannabis is why informed consumers ask for CannaSol by name. We don’t manufacture marijuana. We farm cannabis.