About this product
Our fast acting cookie-flavored CBD Tincture tastes great and can help you relax at the end of a long day. Made with all USA made, Organic, Gmo Free, and Gluten Free products. This tincture is sure to please every cannabis connoisseur looking for a potent, clean, and great tasting product! Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals Made from Organic USA grown Hemp GMO and Gluten Free THC Free CBD oil is a known antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Neuroprotection Regulating mood disorders Support hormone function Support Immune health By purchasing direct from the Cannatonic website you know you are getting the freshest batch of CBD oil possible! Your bottle will not be sitting on a shelf for months collecting dust, in unknown temperatures, waiting for you to come into the store. Bottled when you place your order and shipped for FREE to your front door, We take the hassle out of ordering your cannabis products. Without the added cost of a storefront we can keep your CBD prices low without sacrificing the strength or quality of your CBD oil! Not all CBD oil is created the same. Going on amazon you will find Hemp oil for around $25. This is made from hemp seed oil and contains 0% CBD. Do not be fooled! Then there is CBD oil made from hemp distillate. Every batch of distillate varies in CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, etc based on genetics, farm conditions, soil, nutrients, sun, manufacturing processes. This does not allow for a very exact dosing. Then we have Pure CBD oil. This is made from taking the Broad spectrum and Full spectrum distillate (which vary in strength) and processing it further. We remove all molecules and contaminates from the oil and are left only with 100% Pure CBD. (similar to how whey protein isolate is made) We then combine our isolate with your favorite flavors of cannabis inspired terpenes and natural flavors!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.